The Infodemic: Belarus' Defiant Attitude Toward COVID-19

By Polygraph
May 22, 2020 03:06 PM
Servicemen of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear disinfect a local hospital in the town of Zaslavl, outside…
FILE - ervicemen of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear disinfect a local hospital in the town of Zaslavl, outside the capital Minsk, Belarus, April 29, 2020

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Belarus’ defiant attitude towards the COVID-19 outbreak has caught the world’s attention.

Read the full story: "The Belarusian Approach to the Outbreak," EUvsDisinfo, May 21

Circulating on social media: Claim that no police officers in the world have died of COVID-19.

Verdict: ​False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

9 ways Covid-19 may forever upend the U.S. health care industry
Already, the coronavirus has led to sweeping changes in who can receive care and how they access it.
-- Stat, May 19​

