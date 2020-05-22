The Infodemic: Belarus' Defiant Attitude Toward COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Belarus’ defiant attitude towards the COVID-19 outbreak has caught the world’s attention.
Read the full story: "The Belarusian Approach to the Outbreak," EUvsDisinfo, May 21
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that no police officers in the world have died of COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
9 ways Covid-19 may forever upend the U.S. health care industry
Already, the coronavirus has led to sweeping changes in who can receive care and how they access it.
-- Stat, May 19