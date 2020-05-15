The Infodemic: Can the Coronavirus Live on Money?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The coronavirus can survive on paper currency.

Verdict: True.

Read the full story at: Associated Press​

Social Media Disinfo

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter

Twitter will label Covid-19 fake news.

Read the full story at: BBC News

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus research updates: ‘Superspread’ at a choir practice infects dozens

Nature wades through the literature on the new coronavirus — and summarizes key papers as they appear.

-- Nature, May 14