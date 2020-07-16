The Infodemic: Contact Tracing Explained

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?", Associated Press, July 14.​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Claim: WHO no longer recommends self-isolation and social distancing to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Babies’ Mysterious Resilience to Coronavirus Intrigues Scientists

COVID-19 is often mild in infants. Learning why could help scientists better understand the disease—and point the way toward possible treatments

-- Scientific American, July 14

Coronavirus: How fast is it spreading in Africa?

Africa is seeing coronavirus cases rapidly increasing and deaths rising, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). We've looked at the situation across the continent, and examined which countries are of most concern.

-- BBC, July 14