The Infodemic: Contact Tracing Explained

By Polygraph
July 16, 2020 03:33 PM
Volunteers show residents how to install an app to trace contacts with people potentially infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) being trialled on the Canary Island of La Gomera
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

"What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?", Associated Press, July 14.​

Social Media Disinfo

 

Claim: WHO no longer recommends self-isolation and social distancing to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Babies’ Mysterious Resilience to Coronavirus Intrigues Scientists
COVID-19 is often mild in infants. Learning why could help scientists better understand the disease—and point the way toward possible treatments
-- Scientific American, July 14

Coronavirus: How fast is it spreading in Africa?
Africa is seeing coronavirus cases rapidly increasing and deaths rising, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). We've looked at the situation across the continent, and examined which countries are of most concern.
-- BBC, July 14

