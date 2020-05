Daily Debunk

Claim: A new mutation is making the COVID-19 virus more contagious.

Verdict: Unsubstantiated

Read the full story at: The Walrus Fact-Checking

Circulating on social media: Claim that a photograph shows a vacant, sand-covered highway to Dubai during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes