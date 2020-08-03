COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Data Leak Shows Iran Covered Up Coronavirus Deaths

By Polygraph
August 03, 2020 04:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian woman wears a protective face mask and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as she walks at Tajrish market, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran
FILE - An Iranian woman wears a protective face mask and gloves, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as she walks at Tajrish market, March 20, 2020, in Tehran

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak," BBC, August 3.

Social Media Disinfo

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against COVID-19, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against COVID-19, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that a viral text accurately outlines how biotechnology company Moderna is linked to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Jeffrey Epstein.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

What's Happening in the Brain with COVID-19?
It’s unclear if SARS-CoV-2 is acting directly on the brain, but we can still investigate if the brain is being damaged when people are sick with COVID-19.
-- NeuWrite San Diego, July 30

