The Infodemic: Data Leak Shows Iran Covered Up Coronavirus Deaths

Daily Debunk
"Coronavirus: Iran cover-up of deaths revealed by data leak," BBC, August 3.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that a viral text accurately outlines how biotechnology company Moderna is linked to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Jeffrey Epstein.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Snopes
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
What's Happening in the Brain with COVID-19?
It’s unclear if SARS-CoV-2 is acting directly on the brain, but we can still investigate if the brain is being damaged when people are sick with COVID-19.
-- NeuWrite San Diego, July 30