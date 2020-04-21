COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Do 360,000 People Die in US Swimming Pools Each Year?

By Polygraph
April 21, 2020 04:05 PM
FILE - Dr. Phil McGraw, television personality and psychologist, speaks at a hearing US House committee hearing in Washington, June 24, 2010.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Phil “Dr. Phil” McGraw said there are 360,000 annual deaths in the U.S. from swimming pools. He’s since said he was citing the worldwide number and “misspoke.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Dr. Phil’s faulty point about the coronavirus and swimming pools," PolitiFact​.

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Bill Gates

Bill Gates

Circulating on social media: Claim that Microsoft owns patent "666," which involves inserting microchips into people to mine their activity for cryptocurrency purposes.

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: "Does Microsoft Own Patent ‘666’ About Implanting Microchips in People?" -- Snopes​

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

A New Doctor Faces the Coronavirus in Queens
A front-line physician at Elmhurst Hospital sees how closely socioeconomic status is tied to the disease, and tries to help patients who are dying without their families.
-- The New Yorker, April 20

Coronavirus myths explored
As the coronavirus continues to make the news, a host of untruths has surrounded the topic. In this special feature, we address some of these myths and conspiracies.
-- Medical News Today, April 16

