The Infodemic: Fabric Shows Promise as Virus Stopper

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Early research shows fabric could neutralize coronaviruses.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 testing is a secret blood harvesting operation.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

China withheld data on coronavirus from WHO, recordings reveal

Complaints by officials at odds with body’s public praise of Beijing’s response to outbreak

-- Guardian, June 2​