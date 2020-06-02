COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Fabric Shows Promise as Virus Stopper

By Polygraph
June 02, 2020 04:07 PM
People wearing protective face masks wait at a public transport stop amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in central Kiev
People wearing protective face masks wait at a public transport stop as a pedestrian walks nearby amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in central Kiev, Ukraine June 2, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Early research shows fabric could neutralize coronaviruses.

Verdict: True

Read the full story at: USA Today​

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 testing is a secret blood harvesting operation.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

China withheld data on coronavirus from WHO, recordings reveal
Complaints by officials at odds with body’s public praise of Beijing’s response to outbreak
-- Guardian, June 2​

