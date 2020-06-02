The Infodemic: Fabric Shows Promise as Virus Stopper

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Early research shows fabric could neutralize coronaviruses.
Verdict: True
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that COVID-19 testing is a secret blood harvesting operation.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
China withheld data on coronavirus from WHO, recordings reveal
Complaints by officials at odds with body’s public praise of Beijing’s response to outbreak
-- Guardian, June 2