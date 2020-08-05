COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Fact Checking Trump Axios Interview

By Polygraph
August 05, 2020 03:48 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech during a tour of the Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig in Midland, Texas, July 29.
FILE - President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Midland, Texas, July 29, 2020.

"Fact-checking 22 claims from Donald Trump's Axios interview," PolitiFact, August 4.

Circulating on social media: Claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2005 that hydroxychloroquine was both a cure and a vaccine for coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Lead Stories


Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19
WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections.
-- South China Morning Post, August 4

Everything you need to know about the UK's new 90-minute coronavirus test
Two new coronavirus tests that can return results in just over an hour are set to be released in the UK, the government has announced.
-- Euronews, August 3

