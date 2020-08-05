The Infodemic: Fact Checking Trump Axios Interview

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
"Fact-checking 22 claims from Donald Trump's Axios interview," PolitiFact, August 4.
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2005 that hydroxychloroquine was both a cure and a vaccine for coronavirus.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Lead Stories
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19
WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections.
-- South China Morning Post, August 4
Everything you need to know about the UK's new 90-minute coronavirus test
Two new coronavirus tests that can return results in just over an hour are set to be released in the UK, the government has announced.
-- Euronews, August 3