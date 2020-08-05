The Infodemic: Fact Checking Trump Axios Interview

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Fact-checking 22 claims from Donald Trump's Axios interview," PolitiFact, August 4.

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2005 that hydroxychloroquine was both a cure and a vaccine for coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Lead Stories



Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO gears up for main mission into China to hunt for the origins of Covid-19

WHO and Chinese experts have drafted terms of reference for probe into the epidemiology of early infections.

-- South China Morning Post, August 4

Everything you need to know about the UK's new 90-minute coronavirus test

Two new coronavirus tests that can return results in just over an hour are set to be released in the UK, the government has announced.

-- Euronews, August 3