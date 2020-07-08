The Infodemic: How Rare is Asymptomatic COVID-19 Transmission

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is "very rare."

Verdict: Misleading

Social Media Disinfo

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows a phony coronavirus cure that a British man tried to smuggle into the United States.

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Data show panic and disorganization dominate the study of Covid-19 drugs

[A] new STAT analysis shows the effort has been marked by disorder and disorganization, with huge financial resources wasted.

-- Stat, July 7