The Infodemic: Kids, COVID-19 and the Classroom

Daily Debunk

"What Science Says About Children, COVID-19 and School Reopenings," FactCheck.org, July 24.

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Photo claiming to show crowds protesting in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Everything you need to know about the UK's new 90-minute coronavirus test

Two new coronavirus tests that can return results in just over an hour are set to be released in the UK, the government has announced.

-- Euronews, August 3