COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Kids, COVID-19 and the Classroom

By Polygraph
August 04, 2020 03:57 PM

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

"What Science Says About Children, COVID-19 and School Reopenings," FactCheck.org, July 24.

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Photo claiming to show crowds protesting in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Everything you need to know about the UK's new 90-minute coronavirus test
Two new coronavirus tests that can return results in just over an hour are set to be released in the UK, the government has announced.
-- Euronews, August 3

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: Kids, COVID-19 and the Classroom

Default Content Teaser
USA

NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over City’s COVID Response

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, is shown with Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner…
USA

No Masks, No Distance: Pandemic Wedding Horrors for Vendors

FILE - People wearing face masks pass by newlyweds kissing as they pose for wedding photos.
USA

US County Pledges Probe Into Health Worker's Coronavirus Death

Roland Mack holds a poster with pictures and messages made by family members in memory of his sister, Chantee Mack, in District…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Should Mothers with COVID Breastfeed Their Babies?

Mothers nurse their children to mark the World Breastfeeding Week to promote global support for breastfeeding in Ciudad Juarez,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power