The Infodemic: Studies on Sexual Transmission of Coronavirus Conflict

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Coronavirus may be sexually transmitted and cause male infertility.

Verdict: Lacks Context

Read the full story at: Health Feedback​

Circulating on social media: Claim that countries most affected by COVID-19 are run by men, and the countries with the best COVID-19 response are led by women.

Verdict: Partly false

Read the full story at: USA Today​



COVID-19 and heatwaves: a double whammy for Indian cities

The onset of the hot season presents individuals and local decision makers with new challenges on the optimal ways to stay safe from both heat stress and COVID-19.

-- The Lancet Planetary Health, July 27

Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

While the first countries are easing their lockdowns, others report more and more new cases every day.

-- Deutsche Welle, July 24