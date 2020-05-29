COVID-19 Pandemic

The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid

By Polygraph
May 29, 2020 03:15 PM
The Wider Image: Rural Ecuador faces coronavirus outbreak without doctors
Doctor Bolivar Jalca, who is treating patients experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, poses for a photograph outside Manglaralto Hospital, in Manglaralto, Ecuador, May 2, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The United Nations conditioned COVID-19 aid to Ecuador on the country legalizing abortions.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​

Social Media Disinfo

A worker in protective suit shows a UVC sterilizer unit for medical staff, during the COVID-19 outbreak, at a factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand April 15, 2020.

A worker in protective suit shows a UVC sterilizer unit for medical staff, during the COVID-19 outbreak, at a factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand April 15, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that UV-C lamps “kill 99.99% of all bacteria, viruses, and mold” on “any surface you want to disinfect” ... “in ten seconds.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The epic battle against coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories
Analysts are tracking false rumours about COVID-19 in hopes of curbing their spread.
-- Nature, May 27

