The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The United Nations conditioned COVID-19 aid to Ecuador on the country legalizing abortions.

Verdict: False

Agence France-Presse

A worker in protective suit shows a UVC sterilizer unit for medical staff, during the COVID-19 outbreak, at a factory in Samutprakarn, Thailand April 15, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Claim that UV-C lamps “kill 99.99% of all bacteria, viruses, and mold” on “any surface you want to disinfect” ... “in ten seconds.”

Verdict: Misleading

Health Feedback

The epic battle against coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories

Analysts are tracking false rumours about COVID-19 in hopes of curbing their spread.

-- Nature, May 27