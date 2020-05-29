The Infodemic: UN Didn't Require Ecuador to Legalize Abortion to Get COVID-19 Aid

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The United Nations conditioned COVID-19 aid to Ecuador on the country legalizing abortions.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that UV-C lamps “kill 99.99% of all bacteria, viruses, and mold” on “any surface you want to disinfect” ... “in ten seconds.”
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Health Feedback
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The epic battle against coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories
Analysts are tracking false rumours about COVID-19 in hopes of curbing their spread.
-- Nature, May 27