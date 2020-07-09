The Infodemic: WHO Got Risk Sweden Assessment Right

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The World Health Organization has wrongly assessed the current COVID-19 risk in Sweden.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Logically
Social Media Disinfo
Claim: Nasal swabs being used to test for COVID-19 draw samples from the blood-brain barrier, which if compromised can lead to brain inflammation and death.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID Cuts A Lethal Path Through San Quentin’s Death Row
In recent days, five death row inmates have died after contracting COVID-19.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 8