The Infodemic: WHO Got Risk Sweden Assessment Right

By Polygraph
July 09, 2020 01:00 PM
Passengers prepare to check in at Arlanda airport for the first chartered TUI flight to Rhodes in Greece since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

 

Daily Debunk

Claim: The World Health Organization has wrongly assessed the current COVID-19 risk in Sweden.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Logically

 

Social Media Disinfo

Claim: Nasal swabs being used to test for COVID-19 draw samples from the blood-brain barrier, which if compromised can lead to brain inflammation and death.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters


Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID Cuts A Lethal Path Through San Quentin’s Death Row
In recent days, five death row inmates have died after contracting COVID-19.
-- Kaiser Health News, July 8

