Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"How is the Australian Defence Force assisting states during COVID-19?", RMIT ABC Fact Check, August 12.​

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the 2009 swine flu pandemic had 56 million more cases in the U.S. than coronavirus and we did nothing.

Verdict: Missing Context

