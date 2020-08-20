The Infodemic: Airline Filters Don't 'Eat Any Form of Virus'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Filters can “eat any form of virus including coronavirus” on aeroplanes.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Africa Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Photo of a World Health Organization (WHO) guidance on a Fox News segment saying that "masks should only be used by healthcare workers, caretakers or by people who are sick with symptoms like fever and cough."

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Long-Haulers Are Redefining COVID-19

Without understanding the lingering illness that some patients experience, we can’t understand the pandemic.

-- The Atlantic, August 19

Evidence lags behind excitement over blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment

Although there have been few data on whether convalescent plasma definitely improves outcomes for people with other diseases, it was logical to test the treatment against COVID-19 when the outbreak began. But researchers have struggled to nail down its effectiveness in the middle of the pandemic, says Michael Joyner, an anaesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

-- Nature, August 19