The Infodemic: Bill Gates, 5G Not Responsible for Pandemic

Daily Debunk

Claim: "Facebook users have been sharing a video that makes multiple false claims about COVID-19, for instance that Bill Gates planned the pandemic and 5G technology was involved in its spread."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the doctors of the World Health Organization (WHO) are urging people not to maintain social distancing and wear masks as COVID-19 is a flu virus that can be cured with treatment.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Latestly.com

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



A minority of people with covid-19 account for the bulk of transmission

In two Indian states 10% of people caused 60% of subsequent infections.

-- The Economist, November 7

Lions and Tigers and Anteaters? US Scientists Scan the Menagerie for COVID

As COVID-19 cases surge in the U.S., one Texas veterinarian has been quietly tracking the spread of the disease — not in people, but in their pets.

-- Kaiser Health News, November 4