The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a Hoax; Vaccine Doesn't Contain Microchip

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: COVID-19 is a hoax, it cannot cause pneumonia and the vaccine will contain a microchip.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the country had procured enough doses of China-made Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate 45 million people.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse