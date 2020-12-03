The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a Hoax; Vaccine Doesn't Contain Microchip

December 03, 2020
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken Oct. 19, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: COVID-19 is a hoax, it cannot cause pneumonia and the vaccine will contain a microchip.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, March 30, 2020

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, March 30, 2020

Circulating on social media: Claim that South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the country had procured enough doses of China-made Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate 45 million people.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

