The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't a Hoax; Vaccine Doesn't Contain Microchip

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 is a hoax, it cannot cause pneumonia and the vaccine will contain a microchip.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, March 30, 2020

Circulating on social media: Claim that South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the country had procured enough doses of China-made Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate 45 million people.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse