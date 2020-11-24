The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't 'Normal Flu Virus'

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: "We do not have a medical pandemic or epidemic," COVID-19 is a “normal flu virus” and other false or misleading claims relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False and misleading

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: An image suggesting that scientists’ failure to make an effective vaccine for the common cold or flu means the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be believed.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

