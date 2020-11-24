The Infodemic: COVID-19 Isn't 'Normal Flu Virus'

By Polygraph
November 24, 2020 04:28 PM
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.
The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

 

Claim: "We do not have a medical pandemic or epidemic," COVID-19 is a “normal flu virus” and other false or misleading claims relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False and misleading

Read the full story atAFP Fact Check

 

Social Media Disinfo

 

Circulating on social media: An image suggesting that scientists’ failure to make an effective vaccine for the common cold or flu means the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be believed.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?
-- Information is Beautiful, November 23​

Polygraph.info
By
Polygraph