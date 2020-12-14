The Infodemic: COVID-19 Tests Don't Gather People's DNA

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 tests are compiling people's DNA.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

FILE PHOTO: A member of the staff holds the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Abercorn House Care Home in Hamilton, Scotland, Britain December 14, 2020.

Circulating on social media: Video that includes false information about COVID-19 vaccines, such as a suggestion that that one hundred volunteers died following a clinical trial.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The coronavirus at 1: A year into the pandemic, what scientists know about how it spreads, infects, and sickens

The coronavirus behind the pandemic presents some vexing dualities.

-- Stat, December 14