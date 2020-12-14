The Infodemic: COVID-19 Tests Don't Gather People's DNA

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: COVID-19 tests are compiling people's DNA.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video that includes false information about COVID-19 vaccines, such as a suggestion that that one hundred volunteers died following a clinical trial.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
The coronavirus at 1: A year into the pandemic, what scientists know about how it spreads, infects, and sickens
The coronavirus behind the pandemic presents some vexing dualities.
-- Stat, December 14