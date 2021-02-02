The Infodemic: COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Brain Damage

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccine causes brain damage, among other things.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Check Your Fact

Circulating on social media: Claim that the late Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Hank Aaron was killed by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Check Your Fact

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

How to redesign COVID vaccines so they protect against variants

Lineages that can evade immunity are spurring vaccine makers to explore ways to redesign their shots.

-- Nature, January 29