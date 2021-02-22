The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines Don't Alter DNA

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: COVID-19 vaccines add code to recipient’s DNA.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that a Sri Lankan opposition leader said the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is not effective in protecting people from Covid-19.

Verdict: Out of Context

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Countless Homebound Patients Still Wait for Covid Vaccine Despite Seniors’ Priority

Opening another front in the nation’s response to the pandemic, medical centers and other health organizations have begun sending doctors and nurses to apartment buildings and private homes to vaccinate homebound seniors.

-- Kaiser Health News, February 22