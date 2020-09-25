The Infodemic: Despite Claims, People Have Died at Home From COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: No one has died at home from COVID-19.
Vedict: False
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that health authorities advise that babies and very young children should not wear face masks.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
'Close to 100% accuracy': Helsinki airport uses sniffer dogs to detect Covid
Researchers running Helsinki pilot scheme say dogs can identify virus in seconds.
-- The Guardian, September 24