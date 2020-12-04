The Infodemic: Do 'Self-Cleaning' Elevator Buttons Really Work?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that the proposed payments to general practitioners in the United Kingdom for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is evidence immunization schemes are “all about the money.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Federal hospital data system falters at tracking pandemic

A Science examination ... found the HHS data for three important values in Wisconsin hospitals—beds filled, intensive care unit (ICU) beds filled, and in-patients with COVID-19—often diverge dramatically from those collected by the other federal source, from state-supplied data, and from the apparent reality on the ground.

-- Science, December 4

The Covid-19 vaccines are a marvel of science. Here’s how we can make the best use of them

It appears science may have found the Covid-19 pandemic’s off-ramp.

-- Stat, December 2