The Infodemic: Do 'Self-Cleaning' Elevator Buttons Really Work?

A woman stands in an elevator with markers on the floor for social distancing measures in a shopping mall amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand.

Daily Debunk

"Do 'self-cleaning' elevator buttons really work?" Associated Press, December 3.​

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Claim that the proposed payments to general practitioners in the United Kingdom for delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine is evidence immunization schemes are “all about the money.”

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Federal hospital data system falters at tracking pandemic
Science examination ... found the HHS data for three important values in Wisconsin hospitals—beds filled, intensive care unit (ICU) beds filled, and in-patients with COVID-19—often diverge dramatically from those collected by the other federal source, from state-supplied data, and from the apparent reality on the ground.
-- Science, December 4

The Covid-19 vaccines are a marvel of science. Here’s how we can make the best use of them
It appears science may have found the Covid-19 pandemic’s off-ramp.
-- Stat, December 2

