The Infodemic: Dr. Fauci Didn't Write Paper Blaming Most Spanish Flu Deaths on Masks

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Dr. Anthony Fauci "wrote a paper regarding the Spanish Flu and stated that the majority of deaths in 1918-1919 was because of bacterial pneumonia from wearing masks."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Politifact.com

Social Media Disinfo

Fact check: "Social media users have claimed that a document from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admits that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the name for the novel coronavirus, does not exist. While the document is authentic, the scientific process described within it has been misrepresented." -- Reuters Fact Check

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters.com/fact-check

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

China's Covid success compared to Europe shows lockdowns are a first step, not a solution

As much of Europe stares down the barrel of renewed coronavirus lockdowns, and a potentially miserable -- and deadly --winter to come, China is going from strength to strength.

-- CNN, October 19

The coronavirus test results that predict an outbreak's course

Viral levels in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in a specific town or city could be used to assess whether the epidemic there has passed its peak.

-- Nature, October 19

Eight Persistent COVID-19 Myths and Why People Believe Them

From a human-made virus to vaccine conspiracy theories, we rounded up the most insidious false claims about the pandemic

-- Scientific American, October 12

5 Things to Know About a COVID Vaccine: It Won’t Be a ‘Magic Wand’

President Donald Trump makes no secret he would like a COVID-19 vaccine to be available before the election. But it’s doubtful that will happen.

-- Kaiser Health News, October 5

Watch: Antibodies, immunity, and what they mean for Covid-19, explained

The immune system is no wimp. When pathogens cause illness, it kicks into high gear. Cells work together to tag, kill and gobble up invaders as they fight the infection.

-- Stat, May 5

The race for coronavirus vaccines: a graphical guide

Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

-- Nature, April 28