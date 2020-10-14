The Infodemic: Kenyan President’s COVID-19 Statements Don't Add Up

By Polygraph
October 14, 2020 08:00 PM
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attends the annual tech conference "Inno Generation" organized by French investment bank…
FILE - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attends a tech conference in Paris, Oct. 1, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

"Covid-19 and the economy: Kenya president’s maths doesn’t add up," Africa Check, October 1.​

Social Media Disinfo

Rappler

Circulating on social media: Infographic claiming that the correct way to wear a mask is with the white side facing outwards if you are healthy, and with the blue side facing outwards if you are sick.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Rappler

 

