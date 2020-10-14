The Infodemic: Kenyan President’s COVID-19 Statements Don't Add Up

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

"Covid-19 and the economy: Kenya president’s maths doesn’t add up," Africa Check, October 1.​

Circulating on social media: Infographic claiming that the correct way to wear a mask is with the white side facing outwards if you are healthy, and with the blue side facing outwards if you are sick.

Verdict: False

Watch: Understanding dexamethasone, the steroid used to treat Trump’s Covid-19

It is inexpensive and widely prescribed. But side effects of dexamethasone can be quite serious.

-- Stat, October 12

Eight Persistent COVID-19 Myths and Why People Believe Them

From a human-made virus to vaccine conspiracy theories, we rounded up the most insidious false claims about the pandemic

-- Scientific American, October 12