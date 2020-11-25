The Infodemic: Lemons Don't Protect From COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​

Daily Debunk

Claim: “It’s easy to avoid COVID-19 infection: squeeze 2-3 lemons. Rinse your throat using a portion of the lemon juice... once in 2-3 days.”

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Myth Detector

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: In a Facebook live video, Lynn Agno, a U.K.-based vlogger, read from a viral "leaked email" supposedly from the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC), detailing Canada’s next steps to address the pandemic (which included a “debt relief” program for people who agreed to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and a “disease” it called COVID-21). The email is fabricated.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: VERA Files

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Coronavirus Infection Trajectories: Which countries are seeing the most new cases?

-- Information is Beautiful, November 23​