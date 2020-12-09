The Infodemic: Link Between Vitamin D Deficiency and COVID-19 Severity Unproven

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: Vitamin D insufficiency may account for the majority of COVID-19 deaths.

Verdict: Unsupported

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Meme casting doubt on whether it is possible to make a 95% effective coronavirus vaccine in 10 months, when the flu vaccine has been worked on for 70 years and is still only 40% effective.

Verdict: Missing Context

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Despite promise, few in US adopting COVID-19 exposure apps

Fewer than half of U.S. states and territories — 18 in total — have made such technology widely available. And according to a data analysis by The Associated Press, the vast majority of Americans in such locations haven’t activated the tool.

-- Associated Press, December 6