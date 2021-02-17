The Infodemic: Long-term Mask Wearing Doesn't Cause Lung Cancer

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Long-term mask-wearing may cause advanced-stage lung cancer, one study shows.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claim that only people from South Korea have Covid-19 antibodies.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Hundreds of animal species could harbor novel coronaviruses
These species include wild animals, such as bats and monkeys, as well as domestic animals, such as pigs and cats.
-- Live Science, February 16