The Infodemic: Long-term Mask Wearing Doesn't Cause Lung Cancer

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Long-term mask-wearing may cause advanced-stage lung cancer, one study shows.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Screenshot

Circulating on social media: Claim that only people from South Korea have Covid-19 antibodies.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Hundreds of animal species could harbor novel coronaviruses

These species include wild animals, such as bats and monkeys, as well as domestic animals, such as pigs and cats.

-- Live Science, February 16