The Infodemic: Maddow’s Math on COVID-19 Herd Immunity Deaths is Wrong

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "Math on Trump Covid strategy has millions dying before it works." -- "The Rachel Maddow Show"/MSNBC

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: A publication that maintains that the World Health Organization (WHO) “was wrong” and called “now” to avoid quarantine “as the main method to control the advance of the coronavirus.”

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

The coronavirus test results that predict an outbreak's course

Viral levels in people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in a specific town or city could be used to assess whether the epidemic there has passed its peak.

-- Nature, October 19