The Infodemic: Meme Uses False US Mortality Data

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: The U.S. recorded roughly 2.9 million deaths in 2020 — almost the same total as previous years — despite COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

Social Media Disinfo

The Quint

Circulating on social media: The claim that COVID-19 vaccination is free in India, but not in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: The Quint

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

COVID-19 Scams: How They Work and How to Avoid Them

While some people are focused on COVID-19 and ways to get through the pandemic, scammers are looking for new ways to profit.

-- Trend Micro Check, December 30