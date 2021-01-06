The Infodemic: Meme Uses False US Mortality Data

Resident physician Leslie Bottrell stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, New York.
FILE - A physician stands outside a room at an Intensive Care Unit as a nurse suctions the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, April 20, 2020, in Yonkers, New York.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: The U.S. recorded roughly 2.9 million deaths in 2020 — almost the same total as previous years — despite COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Snopes

 

Circulating on social media: The claim that COVID-19 vaccination is free in India, but not in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story at: The Quint

 

COVID-19 Scams: How They Work and How to Avoid Them
While some people are focused on COVID-19 and ways to get through the pandemic, scammers are looking for new ways to profit.
-- Trend Micro Check, December 30

