The Infodemic: Meme Uses False US Mortality Data

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The U.S. recorded roughly 2.9 million deaths in 2020 — almost the same total as previous years — despite COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Snopes
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: The claim that COVID-19 vaccination is free in India, but not in the United States or the United Kingdom.
Verdict: Misleading
Read the full story at: The Quint
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
COVID-19 Scams: How They Work and How to Avoid Them
While some people are focused on COVID-19 and ways to get through the pandemic, scammers are looking for new ways to profit.
-- Trend Micro Check, December 30