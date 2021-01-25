The Infodemic: Pfizer Didn't Stop Production Over Claims Vaccine Caused Deaths

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: The vaccine manufacturer Pfizer shut down production because of deaths among vaccine recipients.
Verdict: False
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video claiming to show an Indian Muslim cleric talking about a mind-controlling microchip injected through Covid-19 vaccinations.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Monoclonal antibodies can prevent COVID-19—but successful vaccines complicate their future
[G]iven the success of COVID-19 vaccines and their increasing availability, it’s not clear that the expensive and somewhat cumbersome intervention will be widely used.
-- Science, January 22
Covid Vaccine Rollout Leaves Most Older Adults Confused Where to Get Shots
Over a month into a massive vaccination program, most older Americans report they don’t know where or when they can get inoculated for covid-19, according to a poll released Friday.
-- Kaiser Health News, January 22