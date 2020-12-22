The Infodemic: Social Media Posts Spread Misinformation About COVID-19 Deaths

El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff roll bodies that are in bags labeled "Covid" from refrigerated trailers into the morgue office amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in El Paso, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020.
Claim: "A virus DID NOT kill 300,000 Americans. Old age did. Pharmaceuticals did. Processed foods did. Pesticides did. Hospitals & Ventilators did. Lack of proper nutrition, sunlight & exercise did."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

 

Circulating on social media: An image from Paris' celebrations after France won the 2018 World Cup has been widely shared on Facebook, with the claim it shows protests in Paris against coronavirus restrictions in December 2020.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: AFP Fact Check

 

How gendered disinformation adapts to the context of Covid-19
-- European Federation of Journalists, December 21

