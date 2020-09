Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: South Africa has the fifth-highest Covid-19 infection rate in the world.

Verdict: Incorrect

Read the full story at: Africa Check

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video purportedly showing Russian healthcare workers celebrating a new vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Agence France-Presse​