The Infodemic: US Nurse Didn't Die After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Claim: "So the nurse who took the COVID-19 vaccination on live television is now dead days after being vaccinated.."

Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager from Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, fainted shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on live television. She later told local news she had a health issue that caused her to faint frequently. CHI Memorial Hospital has repeatedly confirmed that she is alive and well.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Shortly after Pfizer rolled out its injectable COVID-19 vaccine, claims began circulating on social media that the company had released a “vape vaccine” that has been manufactured in China.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Newschecker.in

