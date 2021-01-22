The Infodemic: US Official Didn't Say Vaccine Tracks Recipients

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said COVID-19 vaccines have tracking mechanisms.
Verdict: Missing Context
Read the full story at: USA Today
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Video claiming COVID-19 vaccines will make people test positive for the disease.
Verdict: False
Read the full story at: Reuters
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
Covid Vaccine Rollout Leaves Most Older Adults Confused Where to Get Shots
Over a month into a massive vaccination program, most older Americans report they don’t know where or when they can get inoculated for covid-19, according to a poll released Friday.
-- Kaiser Health News, January 22
COVID Can Cause Forgetfulness, Psychosis, Mania or a Stutter
The virus induces neurological symptoms that persist long after the pandemic ends.
-- Scientific American, January 21