The Infodemic: US Official Didn't Say Vaccine Tracks Recipients

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Adm. Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said COVID-19 vaccines have tracking mechanisms.

Verdict: Missing Context

Read the full story at: USA Today

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video claiming COVID-19 vaccines will make people test positive for the disease.

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Covid Vaccine Rollout Leaves Most Older Adults Confused Where to Get Shots

Over a month into a massive vaccination program, most older Americans report they don’t know where or when they can get inoculated for covid-19, according to a poll released Friday.

-- Kaiser Health News, January 22

COVID Can Cause Forgetfulness, Psychosis, Mania or a Stutter

The virus induces neurological symptoms that persist long after the pandemic ends.

-- Scientific American, January 21