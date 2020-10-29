The Infodemic: The West Isn't Waging a 'War' Against Russian Vaccine

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "The West has waged a vaccine war over the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. It is a geopolitical confrontation that really has nothing to do with the vaccine. Clinical trials are ongoing and the results are positive." -- Russian defeners of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Verdict: False

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: Video filmed at UK hospital claims that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Verdict: False

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

