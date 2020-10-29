The Infodemic: The West Isn't Waging a 'War' Against Russian Vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, a view of a vial of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, in Moscow, Russia. Belarus has started giving shots to volunteers in human trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V,…

Claim: "The West has waged a vaccine war over the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine. It is a geopolitical confrontation that really has nothing to do with the vaccine. Clinical trials are ongoing and the results are positive." -- Russian defeners of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Verdict: False

Circulating on social media: Video filmed at UK hospital claims that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Verdict: False

The race to make COVID antibody therapies cheaper and more potent
Injections of antibodies might prevent mild COVID-19 from becoming severe, but the treatments are expensive and difficult to make.
