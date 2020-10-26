The Infodemic: World Doctors Alliance Spreads Misinformation About COVID-19

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: "COVID-19 is a type of flu and is not a pandemic; PCR tests are up to 94% false positive; only 98 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Ireland." -- World Doctors Alliance video

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Health Feedback

Social Media Disinfo

Circulating on social media: "Viral posts suggest that COVID-19 can’t be a serious disease if it hasn’t “wiped out the homeless.” But recent reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found high rates of homeless residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2."

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: FactCheck.org

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Confronting Misinformation

How to protect society from fear, lies and division.

-- Scientific American, November 1, 2020