Italians Mark Anniversary of Liberation Under Lockdown

Italians on Saturday celebrated the 75th anniversary of Liberation Day -- and the end of World War II fascist rule -- under a national lockdown.

Stranded at home, they went out on their balconies waving flags, singing, clapping and cheering. Among them were elderly Italians who participated in the resistance movement in the 1940s against German occupation and fascist forces.

Rome's residents sang “Bella Ciao,” a well-known folk song connected with the resistance movement.

Every year tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Italy’s main cities, including Rome, Milan and Bologna, to mark the day.

This year was different, though, as all events were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.