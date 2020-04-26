COVID-19 Pandemic

Italians Mark Anniversary of Liberation Under Lockdown

By VOA News
April 26, 2020 03:05 AM
People wave and chant from their windows with the Italian flags draped on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Italy's…
People wave and chant from their windows with the Italian flags draped on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Italy's Liberation Day in Rome, April 25, 2020.

Italians on Saturday celebrated the 75th anniversary of Liberation Day -- and the end of World War II fascist rule -- under a national lockdown.

Stranded at home, they went out on their balconies waving flags, singing, clapping and cheering. Among them were elderly Italians who participated in the resistance movement in the 1940s against German occupation and fascist forces.

Rome's residents sang “Bella Ciao,” a well-known folk song connected with the resistance movement.

Every year tens of thousands of people take to the streets of Italy’s main cities, including Rome, Milan and Bologna, to mark the day.

This year was different, though, as all events were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.  

