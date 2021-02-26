COVID-19 Pandemic

Ivory Coast Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

By VOA News
February 26, 2021 03:38 PM
A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility arrives in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Friday Feb. 25, 2021. Ivory…
A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility arrives in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Feb. 25, 2021. Ivory Coast is the second country in the world after Ghana to receive vaccines acquired through the U.N.-backed COVAX initiative.

The World Health Organization said Ivory Coast received 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Friday, the second nation to receive vaccines through the WHO-administered cooperative COVAX vaccine program.

The delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine to the west African nation’s capital, Abidjan, followed the first COVAX delivery to Ivory Coast’s neighboring country, Ghana, Wednesday.

At the agency’s regular news briefing at its headquarters in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Nigeria is expecting 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

Tedros said, “More doses will be shipped to more countries in the coming days and weeks as we move towards our target of starting vaccination in all countries within the first 100 days of the year. We now have 43 days left."

The WHO chief said the program had made great strides, but that the WHO needed to accelerate the supply and distribution of vaccines. Some countries continue to approach vaccine manufacturers to cut deals on the side, which Tedros said eliminates vaccines otherwise designated for the COVAX facility.

Tedros’ senior adviser, Bruce Aylward, told reporters the situation had improved, and that most countries had listened to the WHO director general’s pleas to not hoard vaccines. But there are still those nations looking to stockpile vaccines that could compromise COVAX supplies.

The COVAX program is designed to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are shared equitably with all nations regardless of economic status and has a goal of delivering 2 billion doses of by the end of 2021.

Tedros stressed again that ending the pandemic requires access to treatments for everyone. He said, “We can't beat COVID without vaccine equity. Our world will not recover fast enough without vaccine equity, this is clear. So, sharing the vaccine which is being produced is actually the best way to bring lives and livelihoods back to normal."

 
 

Related Stories

Workers offload boxes of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, at the international airtport of Accra, Ghana, Feb. 24, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVAX to Receive 170 Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses
International COVAX facility aims to ensure at least 2 billion vaccine doses are available to 85 of the world’s poorest countries
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:24 AM
COVAX Delivers First COVID-19 Vaccines
00:02:26
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVAX Delivers First COVID-19 Vaccines
Ghana receives first shipment
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 08:25 PM
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Tells Rich Nations: ‘Don’t Undermine COVAX’
Tedros says rich nations’ deals are hurting vaccine cooperative efforts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 02:35 PM
Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative
00:02:22
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Pledges $4B to WHO’s COVAX Vaccine Cooperative
US president says ‘America is back’ at virtual G-7, Munich Security Conference
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 06:13 PM
Healthcare workers get ready to collect samples during proactive testing of migrant workers at their work place, amid the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon province in Thailand, Jan. 27, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Defends Decision Not to Join COVAX Vaccine Alliance
The Thai government defends its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine program, saying that to do so would risk the country paying more for the shots and facing uncertainty about delivery times
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 07:56 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Ivory Coast Receives 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility arrives in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Friday Feb. 25, 2021. Ivory…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts Warn Crime Gangs Capable of Selling Fake Vaccines

A medical staff member prepares a syringe, at the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg Wednesday, June 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Deems Human Spread of H5N8 Bird Flu Low

FILE PHOTO: Chickens await vaccination against bird flu at the settlement Peredovoi near Stavropol
COVID-19 Pandemic

Former British PM Blair Readies Blueprint for Tackling Next Pandemic

FILE - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks at the Hallam Conference Centre in London, Dec. 18, 2019.
USA

US House to Vote on $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/26/21 House expected to pass COVID relief bill, but without $15 minimum wage to be included.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power