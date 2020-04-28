Jamaica Tasks Formed to Help Restart Island's Economy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration is shifting its attention to restarting the economy hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Holness announced Monday night, the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force, which is charged with outlining how the country can gradually resume business activities.

Holness made a point to emphasize the task force is charged with developing a plan of action in conjunction with concerns from the ministry of health and wellness.

Jamaica currently has 364 coronavirus cases. So far, seven people have died of the disease.

Additionally, Jamaica’s minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, announced new strict protocols for Jamaicans wishing to return home during the COVID-19 crisis, including abiding by a 14-day quarantine.

She said the government does not have the resources to pay for charter flights to bring people home, and each person will have to make their own arrangements after getting travel authorization from the government.