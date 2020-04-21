Jamaica Tightens Curfews and Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory 

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness is clamping down on the hours people can move about freely as the country tries to contain the coronavirus.

Holness said the new curfew will run from 6:00pm until 6:00am beginning Wednesday and last for two weeks.

The prime minister has set a 5pm closing time for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Licensed public transportation providers will be allowed to operate between 5am to 7pm instead of 6am to 6pm.

He also ordered business process outsourcing (BPO) operations to close for 14 days starting Wednesday at midnight.

The Jamaican leader's new measures to curtail the spread of the virus also makes it mandatory that Jamaicans wear a mask in public spaces.

The announcement comes as Jamaica's COVID-19 tally increased to 223.

So far, Jamaica has reported five deaths.