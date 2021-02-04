COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson Seeks US Vaccine Approval for Emergency Use

By VOA News
February 04, 2021 11:26 PM
(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…
FILE - This illustration photo taken Nov. 17, 2020, shows vials with COVID-19 vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Thursday it is seeking approval for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said it has scheduled a Feb. 26 meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss an emergency use authorization for the company.

In January, Johnson & Johnson released a report that said its vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing the coronavirus infection in a large global trial. However, the vaccine was found in trials not to protect as well against the South Africa virus variant, which is highly transmissible and spreading around the globe, officials said.

After previous such meetings of the FDA committee, vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna received authorization within a day.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which each require two doses to be fully inoculated, are 95% effective, studies show.

Johnson & Johnson, which said it will also apply for European authorization within weeks, has a single-dose vaccine that does not need to be frozen during shipping, which the two other approved vaccines do.

In January, Paul Stoffels, the company's chief scientific officer, said the drugmaker would have vaccine ready to ship by March.

"Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping," Stoffels said in a statement.

The news of a possible new vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic comes as global confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, neared 105 million and deaths totaled nearly 2.3 million.

The United States leads the world with more than 26.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and by late Thursday had recorded 455,657 deaths.

However, the number of daily deaths is falling, from a record high of 4,466 on Jan. 12, to 3,912 Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the new head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said COVID-19 deaths could fall even further by next week. But she also worried that the upcoming Super Bowl game on Sunday could lead to people relaxing coronavirus protocols to gather and watch the major football event.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, in Soweto
The Infodemic: COVID Vaccines' Approval Process Included Clinical Trials
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:35 PM
People wear masks to protect against coronavirus as they pass a shop in London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Britain's Health…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UK Examines Whether Different COVID-19 Vaccines Can Be Used in 2-Shot Regimen
Researchers to inoculate more than 800 volunteers with vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford University
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 04:03 AM
Some COVID Vaccines Rolling Out Before Evidence Is In
00:03:13
COVID-19 Pandemic
What We Don't Know About Chinese, Russian COVID Vaccines Going to Less Wealthy Countries
Chinese drugmakers have not released safety, efficacy data
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 02:57 AM
A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Africa's 2nd Pandemic Wave Sees Higher Death Rates, Vaccine Delays
For about a third of the continent’s countries, the death rate has risen above the global average
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 02:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson Seeks US Vaccine Approval for Emergency Use

(FILES) This file illustration photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Supports COVAX But Hasn’t Increased Funding

COVID-19 Pandemic

French PM Says No Need for COVID-19 Lockdown for Now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a press conference on the current French government strategy for the ongoing Covid…
South Sudan in Focus

South Sudan Declares Partial Lockdown on COVID Surge

FILE - Members of medical team carry the body of a deceased COVID patient on a stretcher at a Ministry of Health Infectious Disease Unit in Juba, South Sudan, May 28, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Africa's 2nd Pandemic Wave Sees Higher Death Rates, Vaccine Delays

A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2021.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power