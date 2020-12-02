COVID-19 Pandemic

Lon Adams, Slim Jim Jerky Recipe Creator, Dies of COVID-19

By Associated Press
December 02, 2020 07:55 PM
FILE - In this March 24, 2010, file photo, Slim Jim beef sticks stand on a shelf at a Shell gas station mini-mart in Bainbridge…
FILE - Slim Jim beef sticks stand on a shelf at a Shell gas station mini-mart in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio, March 24, 2010. Alonzo "Lon" T. Adams II, who created the formula for the snack, has died from complications of COVID-19.

RALEIGH, N.C - Alonzo "Lon" T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 95.  

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed Wednesday that Adams died November 28. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Barrow said. 

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge, despite being shot in the head.  

While Slim Jims were first created in 1928, the current formula is Adams' recipe. It was described by The New York Times in 1996 as a lengthy process that calls for processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals. 

Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991. 

Food processor Conagra Brands bought GoodMark Foods in 1998. 

Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren. 
 

