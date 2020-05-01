Malaysian Prime Minister Says COVID Restrictions to be Eased

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Friday the government would ease the COVID-19 containment restrictions in the country Monday, allowing most businesses to reopen.

In a televised announcement, he said almost all economic sectors would be allowed to reopen, and activities will be allowed to restart, while following strict precautions to avoid a potential new spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants will be allowed to reopen but must follow social distancing guidelines. Movie theaters and bars will remain closed, as will schools. Group sports involving body contact remain banned.

As of late Thursday, Malaysia, a nation of about 32 million people, reported 100 COVID-19 related deaths and about 6,000 confirmed cases.

