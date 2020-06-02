COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City Moves Ahead with Reopening with New Protocols

By VOA News
June 02, 2020 03:29 AM
A man jokes with a friend as he sings near a subway station, during the new coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City, Monday, June 1…
A man jokes with a friend as he sings near a subway station, during the coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City, June 1, 2020.

Mexico City moves into the second day of its reopening as national officials warn the capital remains at "maximum risk" for COVID-19 after two months of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. 

The government still requires everyone wear face masks but social distancing is now only recommended. 

Mexico City will reopen some sections of public parks for exercising Tuesday and people must wear masks and maintain a healthy distance apart. 

Zoos and playgrounds will stay closed and restaurants will remain closed. 

Construction, mining, public markets, and breweries were among the businesses that reopened Monday, with new protocols, including temperature checks for people arriving to work, a requirement that  workers be clean  shaven to avoid avoid any potential  spread of the virus and workers must wear face masks. 

Mexico City, the epicenter of the coronavirus in Mexico, has confirmed more than 20,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths. 

Related Stories

A child gets a meal from the mobile dining rooms program as people who have not been able to work because of the COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico City Will Begin Gradual Reopening June 1, Mayor Says
Coronavirus has killed more than 6,000 nationwide so far
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 22:43
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
COVID-19 Pandemic
Medical Workers in Mexico City Protest for Proper Equipment to Treat Coronavirus
Mexico City medical workers claim authorities are putting their health at risk without proper equipment
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 03:28
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City Moves Ahead with Reopening with New Protocols

A man jokes with a friend as he sings near a subway station, during the new coronavirus pandemic in Mexico City, Monday, June 1…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Declares Latin America the New COVID Epicenter

Emergency workers carry on a hammock Jose Rocha, who was having difficulty breathing, to a field hospital treating suspected…
USA

Officials Worry Protest Crowds May Spread Coronavirus

Police officers surround a group of people at Radio City Music Hall before arresting them in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China’s Wuhan Tests 11 Million for COVID-19  

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Hopes for $2.4 Billion at Yemen Donors Conference

Health workers are seen in Hadramout province, where Yemen recorded its first COVID-19 case last month, on May 1, 2020. (Courtesy of Hadramout's health department)

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power