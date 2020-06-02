Mexico City Moves Ahead with Reopening with New Protocols

Mexico City moves into the second day of its reopening as national officials warn the capital remains at "maximum risk" for COVID-19 after two months of restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

The government still requires everyone wear face masks but social distancing is now only recommended.

Mexico City will reopen some sections of public parks for exercising Tuesday and people must wear masks and maintain a healthy distance apart.

Zoos and playgrounds will stay closed and restaurants will remain closed.

Construction, mining, public markets, and breweries were among the businesses that reopened Monday, with new protocols, including temperature checks for people arriving to work, a requirement that workers be clean shaven to avoid avoid any potential spread of the virus and workers must wear face masks.

Mexico City, the epicenter of the coronavirus in Mexico, has confirmed more than 20,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,000 deaths.