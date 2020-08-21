COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Could Test Russian COVID-19 Vaccine by Next Month

By VOA News
August 21, 2020 05:26 AM
Workers unload coffins from a truck outside a funeral home located in front of the General Hospital in Mexico City on August 20…
Workers unload coffins from a truck outside a funeral home located in front of the General Hospital in Mexico City on Aug. 20, 2020, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico could begin testing a Russian-licensed coronavirus vaccine as early as next month.

The country said Thursday it will receive at least 2,000 doses of the vaccine.

Russia became the first country to license a vaccine last week when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval, although only a few dozen people have tested the vaccine.

The World Health Organization is withholding approval because the Russian vaccine has not passed the extensive trials usually required before a vaccine is licensed.

Mexico is also working with vaccine producers in Britain, the United States and China to acquire a vaccine soon as possible for its people.

Mexico has confirmed more than 540,000 coronavirus cases, and more than 59,000 people have died.

