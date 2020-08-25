COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico Students Resume Classes with Virtual Learning 

By VOA News
August 25, 2020 01:46 AM
Empty desks stand in a classroom of the Casa del Colibri school in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The school has been…
Empty desks stand in a classroom of the Casa del Colibri school in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The school has been teaching its students remotely via the internet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of public-school students in Mexico are taking classes by way of a television broadcast after being idled for months because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Both parents and teachers said, Monday's return to class got off to a bumpy start.  

Still, Reuters said nearly two million students from private schools are expected to join the public-school enrollment because of the crisis. 

In an effort to keep its students, private schools are offering discounts and other benefits, but it’s unclear if the incentives are changing the minds of parents concerned about paying tuition without in person classes.  

The pandemic has eased some in Mexico, but the government said that infections are still too high to resume in person classes.  

Mexico has confirmed more than 560,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 60,800 deaths. 

