Millions of Americans Flying, Despite CDC Guidance

The CDC has urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this week as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, but millions are ignoring recommendations.

Roughly 1 million Americans passed through airport security nationwide Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration, which cited similar numbers throughout the weekend.

The United States continues to record the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as resulting deaths, having surpassed a quarter of a million fatalities last week. According to a Reuters tally, the seven-day average number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths rose for a 12th straight day, reaching 1,500 as of Monday.

Healthcare workers across the country have reported overflowing hospitals and staffing shortages, urging the public to avoid large gatherings indoors.

"I'm asking Americans, I'm begging you: hold on a little bit longer," Surgeon General Jerome Adams told the ABC News show Good Morning America on Monday. "We want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be superspreader events."

But some state lawmakers have spoken out against the recommendations of scientists.

Presumably in response to calls to “cancel” Thanksgiving, Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted a graphic of a turkey with the caption “come and take it”.

Even the White House is reportedly planning events, with ABC News and Axios reporting first lady Melania Trump is hosting a November 30 holiday celebration celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah.

Chief of staff to the first lady Stepanie Grisham detailed to Axios precautions being taken by the White House for the celebration, including smaller guest lists, mask requirements, and social distancing “encouraged.”

Several White House staffers have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump Jr. also recently tested positive.

