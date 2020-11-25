COVID-19 Pandemic

Millions of Americans Travel for Thanksgiving Despite COVID-19 Warnings

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 03:50 PM
Travelers wait to check-in for their flights at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York…
Travelers wait to check in for flights at LaGuardia Airport, Nov. 25, 2020, in Queens, New York. Millions of Americans are taking to the skies and hitting the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gas on the COVID-19 fire.

Millions of people in the U.S. are traveling ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, despite a surging COVID-19 death toll and record hospitalizations.

Travelers’ dismissal of increasingly dire warnings to stay home and limit their holiday gatherings fueled concerns of another wave of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths during the December holiday season. Sharp rises in cases usually result in a rising death toll weeks later.

As more people traveled on Tuesday, the daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll exceeded 2,000 for the first time since May. A record 87,000 hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday as the country recorded 2.3 million new infections in the past two weeks alone.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local governments have been strongly urging people to remain at home and keep their Thanksgiving celebrations small.

Macy's parade
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reworked for COVID-19 Restrictions
The 2020 event will be viewed on television only as organizers make major changes

Some 1 million people passed through U.S. airport checkpoints each day from Friday through Tuesday, a 60% decline from the same time a year ago but still the largest crowds since the coronavirus crisis took hold in the United States in March.

The American Automobile Association predicted fewer people would drive over the Thanksgiving holiday this year but did not offer specifics.

Related Stories

Macy's parade
USA
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reworked for COVID-19 Restrictions
The 2020 event will be viewed on television only as organizers make major changes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 03:11 PM
A batch of lemons, ginger, eucalyptus and aspirin simmer for a tea that some believe serves as protection against the new…
The Infodemic: Lemons Don't Protect From COVID-19
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.​
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:17 PM
People walk past a business that is closing following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough, New York, Aug. 17, 2020.
USA
US Congress Running Out of Time to Address COVID-19 Economic Impact
Several key aid programs set to expire at the end of the year
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:09 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, a lone pedestrian walks past a public service sign reminding Chicago residents of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Considers Shortening COVID-19 Isolation After Potential Exposure
Federal government is also working out guidelines for prioritizing who gets first round of vaccines, potentially next month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 04:59 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Warns of ‘Shadow Pandemic’ as Domestic Violence Increases Globally

A woman takes part in a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Guatemala…
USA

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reworked for COVID-19 Restrictions

Macy's parade
USA

US Congress Running Out of Time to Address COVID-19 Economic Impact

People walk past a business that is closing following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough, New York, Aug. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Jobless Benefit Claims Rise for 2nd Week in a Row

Envelopes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Program are shown, Nov. 5, 2020, in Surfside, Florida.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Christmas Traditions Axed as Pandemic Sweeps Rural Kansas

Dr. Beth Oller and nurse Heather Mackey put on protective gear as they prepare to make a house call in Kansas.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power