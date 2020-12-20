Moderna Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in US 

Moderna Inc. and its partners have started distributing its COVID-19 vaccine, the second approved for emergency use in the country.

Shipments began leaving warehouse early Sunday for healthcare facilities around the country, which leads the world with 17.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 316,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Moderna for emergency use. It approved a vaccine produced by Pfizer-Biotech for emergency use earlier this month.

Gen. Gustave Perna, the U.S. Army general in charge of distributing COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S., apologized Saturday to the governors of more than a dozen states that will be getting fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than they expected.

"I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication," he told reporters during a telephone briefing. "I know that's not done much these days. But I am responsible. ... This is a Herculean effort and we are not perfect."

Perna said he mistakenly cited the number of doses he believed would be ready, not understanding the difference between manufactured doses and those ready to be released.

Between the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna Inc. vaccine, Perna said the government is expecting to deliver 20 million doses to the states by the first week of January.

Perna said the Moderna vaccine will reach health care workers as early as Monday.