COVID-19 Pandemic

Moderna Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in US 

By VOA News
Updated December 20, 2020 08:00 AM
The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. The Food and Drug Administration…
The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass.

Moderna Inc. and its partners have started distributing its COVID-19 vaccine, the second approved for emergency use in the country.  

Shipments began leaving warehouse early Sunday for healthcare facilities around the country, which leads the world with 17.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 316,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.   

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Moderna for emergency use.  It approved a vaccine produced by Pfizer-Biotech for emergency use earlier this month. 

Gen. Gustave Perna, the U.S. Army general in charge of distributing COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S., apologized Saturday to the governors of more than a dozen states that will be getting fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than they expected.   

"I want to take personal responsibility for the miscommunication," he told reporters during a telephone briefing. "I know that's not done much these days. But I am responsible. ... This is a Herculean effort and we are not perfect."   

Perna said he mistakenly cited the number of doses he believed would be ready, not understanding the difference between manufactured doses and those ready to be released.   

Between the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna Inc. vaccine, Perna said the government is expecting to deliver 20 million doses to the states by the first week of January.   

Perna said the Moderna vaccine will reach health care workers as early as Monday. 

  

  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO: Equitable, Global Distribution of 2 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Begin in 2021
Funding shortfall could stop COVAX effort to bring vaccines to poorest nations 
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 02:26 PM
A general view of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at the fair ground in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 18.
COVID-19 Pandemic
German Health Ministry Sets COVID-19 Vaccine Priorities
Minister says he expects vaccinations to start December 27, with retirement homes first
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 09:58 AM
A Thai traditional giant statue wears a protective mask at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thai Firm Joins with AstraZeneca to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Southeast Asia
Thailand says most of the 200 million doses the British pharmaceutical firm plans to churn out of a local lab will go to neighboring countries
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 06:02 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a sign for Moderna, Inc. hangs on its headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. The U.S. is…
COVID-19 Pandemic
FDA Approves Emergency Use of Second Coronavirus Vaccine
Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi receive shots Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 05:46 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Global COVID Cases Pass 76 Million

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man, amidst the spread of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

One Year on, Wuhan Residents Share Lockdown Memories, Hopes for 2021

Duan Ling and her husband Fang Yushun walk on a street, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
COVID-19 Pandemic

With COVID-19 Tamped Down, Christmas Looks Up in Atlantic Canada

Halifax cafe Coburg Social
COVID-19 Pandemic

Halal Status of COVID-19 Vaccine Worries Muslims

A man leaves as 'halal' logo of Indonesian Ulema Council is displayed on the facade of a restaurant in Jakarta, Indonesia,…
USA

Deal on Fed Removes Obstacle to US COVID Relief

People check in at a food bank held at Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power